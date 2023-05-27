CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

