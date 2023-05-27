CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,596 SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,094,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 558,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,545 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,093,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after purchasing an additional 158,529 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 403.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 134,833 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $701.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

