CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $193,000 Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $216.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.22.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 43.79%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 101.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

