CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $170,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp



Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

