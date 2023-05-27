CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $170,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.
