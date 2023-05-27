CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $176,000 in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KBE stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.