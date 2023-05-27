CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $182,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,942,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,682 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,884,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,179,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,614,000 after purchasing an additional 563,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,978,000 after purchasing an additional 449,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.07. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

