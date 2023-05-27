CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $190,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 153,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 62,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 104,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $53.05 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $57.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

