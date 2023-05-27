CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
