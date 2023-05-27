CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance
PXD opened at $207.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.81 and a 200 day moving average of $220.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42.
Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.70.
About Pioneer Natural Resources
Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
