CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $62.33 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

