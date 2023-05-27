CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $127.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.34. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

