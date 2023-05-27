CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,873,000 after purchasing an additional 331,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 65.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 244,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,282,000 after purchasing an additional 96,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,056,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $194.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 103.15 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.01 and a 1-year high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.91 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXON. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,250 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 and have sold 101,303 shares worth $21,945,534. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

