CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in CF Industries by 691.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in CF Industries by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

