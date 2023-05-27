CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000.

IXN stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

