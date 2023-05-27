CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of DMXF opened at $60.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $441.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

