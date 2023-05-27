CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.7 %

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

Shares of GWW opened at $664.23 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $669.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $631.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

