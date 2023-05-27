CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 2,530 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 111,532 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 192,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FTF stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0595 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

