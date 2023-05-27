CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 509 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $58.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.