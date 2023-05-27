CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $175,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

