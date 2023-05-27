CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $177,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVB. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 117,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 85,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 510.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54,020 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DIVB opened at $36.46 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

