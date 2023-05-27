CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 647,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,921 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $5,051,376.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,796,281.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,130,112.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $5,051,376.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,796,281.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,162 shares of company stock valued at $19,624,844. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.8 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

NYSE ELF opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 91.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $104.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.85.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

