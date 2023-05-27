CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $795.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

