CoreCap Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.50. The firm has a market cap of $214.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

