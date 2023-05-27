Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Releases Earnings Results

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.92% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.

Covalon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVALF opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. Covalon Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, and urology.

