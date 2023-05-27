Cronos Price Hits $0.0602 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $4.06 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00039456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

