Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $480.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DECK. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $497.69.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $465.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $238.43 and a one year high of $503.48.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $882,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

