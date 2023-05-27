Douglas N. Benham Acquires 546 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) Director Douglas N. Benham bought 546 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $13,240.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,977.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,003,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,389,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,027,000 after acquiring an additional 72,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.62.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.