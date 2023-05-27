Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on June 16th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

Shares of DNG stock opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$115.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.94. Dynacor Group has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$3.30.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of C$64.52 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

