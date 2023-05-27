Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Dynatrace also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.22-$0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. 58.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $49.70 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.32, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,577,000 after acquiring an additional 467,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,790,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,242,000 after acquiring an additional 570,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

