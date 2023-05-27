EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. EastGroup Properties has a payout ratio of 125.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.
EastGroup Properties Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $162.75 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $180.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93.
In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,276,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,857,000 after acquiring an additional 99,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.
EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.
