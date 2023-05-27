EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. EastGroup Properties has a payout ratio of 125.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $162.75 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $180.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

A number of brokerages have commented on EGP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,276,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,857,000 after acquiring an additional 99,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.