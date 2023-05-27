Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Trading Down 0.3%

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.59 and last traded at $38.73. 2,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84.

Get Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBLU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $896,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the second quarter worth $83,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Company Profile

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.