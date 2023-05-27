Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.02-$1.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.48 billion.

Eisai Trading Down 2.1 %

ESALY opened at $61.51 on Friday. Eisai has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Eisai alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESALY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Eisai from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eisai in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.