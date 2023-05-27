Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,128 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $12,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $79.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.54.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

