Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Trading Up 1.5%

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Rating) was up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.73 ($0.02). Approximately 965,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,856,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Empire Metals Stock Up 7.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.11 million, a P/E ratio of -186.00 and a beta of 0.96.

About Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of properties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Austria. Its principal property is 75% owned the Eclipse Gold Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Georgian Mining Corporation and changed its name to Empire Metals Limited in February 2020.

