Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stake Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,773 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,026,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,140,000 after buying an additional 324,339 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 215,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,292,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $5.89 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $8.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $944.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

