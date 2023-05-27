Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Stock Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Ennis worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ennis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,544,000 after buying an additional 32,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ennis by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after buying an additional 54,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ennis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 801,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ennis

In other Ennis news, General Counsel Daniel Gus purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,107.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBF stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $518.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

