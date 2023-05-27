Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $63.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $77.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 117.76%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.