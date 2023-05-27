Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Position Reduced by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 7.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Equity Residential by 10.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 414,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,533,000 after acquiring an additional 112,358 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EQR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Price Performance

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQR opened at $59.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

