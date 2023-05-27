Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FCOR opened at $45.08 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 658.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 142,770 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.