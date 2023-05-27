Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on June 1st

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDHY opened at $45.99 on Friday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,328,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,732,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

