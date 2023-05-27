Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 220.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $433,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

