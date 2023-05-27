Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTBGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 220.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $433,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.