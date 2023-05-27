Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (BATS:FPFD)

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

