Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF (FSBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FSBD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.171 per share on Thursday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FSBD stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,726,000.

Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF (FSBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad array of global debt securities that exhibit positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. FSBD was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Sustainable Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.