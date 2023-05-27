Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) rose 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 15,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 4,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Finnair Oyj Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

Finnair Oyj Company Profile

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

