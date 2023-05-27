First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,147,000 after purchasing an additional 180,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,469,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,373,000 after acquiring an additional 212,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after acquiring an additional 524,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 313,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,687.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray T. Charley bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

FCF stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.86 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. Raymond James cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.