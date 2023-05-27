First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Plans Dividend of $3.20

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

First National Bank Alaska Price Performance

Shares of First National Bank Alaska stock opened at $201.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.90. First National Bank Alaska has a 52-week low of $179.75 and a 52-week high of $260.45.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers its banking services to the industries, business, personal, wealth management, and also provides home loans. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin, Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

