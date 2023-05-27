First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.30 and last traded at $35.61. 390,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,054,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXO. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 52.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,605,000 after acquiring an additional 476,928 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 568,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 380,261 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,933,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,953,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after buying an additional 159,290 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

