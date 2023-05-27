First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

