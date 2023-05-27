FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of FE stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

