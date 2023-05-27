Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Matthew C. Harris Sells 169,716 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Matthew C. Harris sold 169,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $5,059,233.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,795,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,140,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Flywire Trading Down 0.7 %
Flywire stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
