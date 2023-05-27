Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Matthew C. Harris Sells 169,716 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Matthew C. Harris sold 169,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $5,059,233.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,795,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,140,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Flywire Trading Down 0.7 %

Flywire stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Flywire

FLYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

